DALLAS (KDAF) — The only beer spa in Texas is not that far away from the DFW area.

Luxury Czech Hotel Pivovar in Waco offers its guests the opportunity to bathe in a tub steeped with hops, barley and medical herbs. With so many health benefits, its origins date back to thousands of years ago.

“Beer spas were introduced in India four-thousand years ago. The beneficial effects of spas on the human body were already known to the ancient Chinese and Egyptians,” Pivovar mentions on their website.

For $200 you can enjoy the single/ double spa. The hotel also has a brewery and restaurant, “Pivovar provides a luxury experience in an authentic and unique Czech environment from start to finish. Our all-encompassing location offers a Brewery, Hotel, Spa, Restaurant, Bar, beer garden, and Events Venue. Expanding palates and cultural horizons through top-level hospitality and the raising of standards in service …” their website read.

For more information on booking your next stay, visit here.