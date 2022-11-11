DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 World Cup is coming up quicking than you think and whoever you’re supporting this go-around of the most popular sporting event outside of the Olympics worldwide, you need to know where to group up and enjoy these soccer matches around the US.

The first match will feature Qatar versus Ecuador on Sunday, November 20 at 10 a.m. and the United States will face off against Wales the very next day at 1 p.m.

So, if you don’t have any plans to host your friends/family or go over to someone’s house you need to know the top sports around the country to go to in order to enjoy all of the World Cup matches.

We checked out a new report from Yelp on the top 100 sports bars around the country to gear up for the World Cup and, soccer is big in the state of Texas and there are several sports bars that cracked into this list from the Lone Star State.

“With the biggest sporting event in the World around the corner, we tapped Yelp data to determine the best spots where fans can celebrate and cheer on their teams. To prepare for competition, we’ve partnered with FOX Sports to put together a list of the Top 100 Sports Bars to Watch the World Cup,” the report said.

Here are the Texas spots that cracked this list and that you need to consider frequenting during 2022’s World Cup:

Hugh O’connors – Houston

The Londoner – Addison

The Phoenix On Westheimer – Houston

BD Riley’s Irish Pub at Mueller – Austin

The Londoner – Colleyville

Pitch 25 Beer Park – Houston