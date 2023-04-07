DALLAS(KDAF)— From Dallas to Houston, there’s no shortage of fun spots for canines and their owners to run, play, and explore, but which parks are the best?

PoochandHarmony, an online pet resource, lists the 9 best dog parks in Texas.

The list has parks that feature plenty of open space for dogs to run and play, as well as amenities like agility courses, dog pools, and dog-friendly trails.

They also offer a safe, clean environment, with plenty of shade and water, and are usually staffed with knowledgeable staff to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for both dogs and their owners.

These parks are great for dogs, so take them there and see how they like it.

Check out the list below:

Red Bud Isle- Austin White Rock Lake Dog Park-Dallas Fort Woof Dog Park – Fort Worth Woodlawn Lake Dog Park – San Antonio Z Bonz Dog Park- Fort Worth Pearsall Dog Park – San Antonio Johnny Steel Dog Park – Houston Norwood Estate Dog Park – Austin City of Mesquite Dog Park- Dallas