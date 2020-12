AUSTIN (KXAN) β€” We're learning more about exactly how the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works from research scientists at the University of Texas at Austin who helped develop it.

"The way the Pfizer vaccine works, you are injected with a mixture of mRNA, and that mRNA gets taken up into your cells and produces the spike protein, which is the protein that covers the surface of the coronavirus," explained UT Reseach Scientist Daniel Wrapp. "Your immune system recognizes that spike protein as foreign and raises antibodies against it. That way, when you come into contact with the real coronavirus, you are protected."