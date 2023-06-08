DALLAS (KDAF) — Let the amazing smells and contemporary atmosphere bring you to Plano’s Bulla Gastrobar.

Inside DFW’s Stephanie Mendez had the chance to visit the Spanish casual tapas resteraunt. Culinary Director, Felix Plasencia explained the process behind the magic of Bulla. “We travel to Spain every every year and then we bring ideas and we create like summer dishes … we change our menu every quarter based on the season.”

Bull Gastrobar is open for brunch, lunch, and dinner! Check out how to visit this resteraunt here.

Check out the atompshere and more above, as Stephanie enjoys the atompshere and great food.