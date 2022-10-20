A look at Cesar Chavez in front of the library. (KXAN photo/Nick Bannin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning NOAA released their Winter 2022-2023 forecast and it paints a familiar picture for Texas.

The influence of La Niña is expected to continue for the third winter (December-February) in a row resulting in a higher likelihood of a warmer and drier period ahead during our coldest months of the year. As we dive into later, not all La Niña winters have followed the warmer and drier than normal pattern.

Warmer than normal and drier than normal conditions are favored this winter throughout much of Texas.

The drier than normal conditions would continue to worsen our drought, which is already getting worse after some recent improvements.

The Climate Prediction Center’s drought outlook through the end of January, 2023 expects drought to continue or worsen throughout most of Texas.

Elsewhere in the U.S. cooler than normal conditions are expected in the Pacific Northwest and the upper Midwest. Warmer than normal conditions are expected for most of the southern tier of the United States and most of the East Coast.

Below normal precipitation is expected throughout the southern states. Wetter than normal conditions are expected in the Pacific Northwest and near the Great Lakes.

