The largest wine festival in the southwest takes place right in the heart of Grapevine, Texas on September 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2023.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are a Texas wine enthusiast, you are missing out if you haven’t been to this Texas wine experience! Texas’ charming city of Grapevine is gearing up for its 37th annual GrapeFest, a celebration of all things wine.

This four-day wine dream takes over historic Main Street in Grapevine during the third weekend in September, promising an unforgettable experience for wine enthusiasts and families alike.

GrapeFest is not just any wine festival; it’s a celebration of wine from around the world with a special emphasis on the Lone Star State’s exceptional wine offerings.

“GrapeFest® celebrates wines from around the world but takes special pride in Texas wine. The People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic sponsored by Audi Grapevine is the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the nation and exclusively features Texas wines. Sip champagnes and sparkling wines from around the world under the shaded oaks at Champagne Terrace sponsored by Hilton DFW Lakes. Explore internationally and nationally recognized wines from Barossa Valley, Australia and Napa Valley, California at a unique tasting experience at Liberty Park Plaza International Wine Experience sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort,” GrapeFest mentions via their website. You can buy yoiur tickets here.

Dates and times are below:

HOURS & ADMISSION

​Thursday, September 14: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. – Complimentary admission all day

Friday, September 15: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. – Paid admission after 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 16: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. – Paid admission

Sunday, September 17: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Paid admission