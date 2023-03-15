DALLAS (KDAF) — Willie Nelson is going to bless us with a tour, and coming to the Lone Star State!

Willie Nelson announced he will be a part of the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Nelson is currently touring across the country and has nine upcoming concerts. The tour will have 16 shows between June and August. It is sure to be an unforgettable show, showcasing the talents of an array of incomparable musical icons.

Just to name a few, The Avett Brothers, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will also be on the tour.

The tour will stop in Dallas on June 30 at the Dos Equis Pavilion, and in Houston on July 2.

There will be a presale on Live Nation on Thursday, March 16, one day earlier, before tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 17. You are able to purchase your pre-sale tickets right now on Ticketmaster.