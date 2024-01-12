DALLAS (OPINION) — Growing up nine times out of ten your parents stressed the need to follow the traditional route of going to college to succeed in the world.

As the years go by many people, depending on where they are working will tell you that they have noticed a new pattern.

Many of their co-workers don’t have degrees.

Companies are slowly but surely deleting the requirement for jobs. Nearly half of Corporate America will plan to eliminate Bachelor’s degree requirements in 2024, according to a new survey by Intelligent.com.

With the rising costs of colleges around the nation and the cost of living — it’s hard to even fathom attending a four-year college for many Americans.

According to intelligence.com, a November survey showed out of 800 U.S. employers 45% of companies plan to eliminate bachelor’s degree requirements for some positions in 2024. Another 55% said they had already removed them last year as a requirement on job applications.

Out of that 55, 70% did it for entry-level roles, 61% for mid-level roles, and 45% for senior-level roles, according to the survey.

This progression in the workplace is encouraging more diverse workplaces as well. With 70% of employers saying they eliminated bachelor’s degree requirements to create a diverse workplace.

The bottom line is more companies are now favoring experience over education. As the economy is changing, so is the way we operate in the daily world.