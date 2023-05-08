COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Noticed flags flying at half-staff near you? There are a couple of reasons why.

Governors nationwide, like Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Sunday in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

In a notice released by the governor’s office Saturday, DeWine said all U.S. and state flags at all of Ohio’s public buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on May 7.

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, held annually in Emmitsburg, Maryland, honors and remembers those firefighters who lost their lives over the previous year as well as those in previous years who will be honored at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

To honor the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in Allen, Texas – which left eight people dead and seven injured – President Joe Biden has ordered U.S. flags at all federal buildings and grounds, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels to fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

The American flag should only be displayed from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. If it’s illuminated during the night hours, the flag can be displayed for 24 hours. When the flag is being raised, it should be done briskly, but when lowered, it should be done ceremoniously.