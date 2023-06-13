DALLAS (KDAF) — Ahh… Texas… we have seen an influx of Californians moving in and they have brought their own style of Mexican food. Dallas is known to some as the home of Tex-Mex which has brought up the question, who has the better Mexican food?
Texas or California?
Well in Dallas, you are able to try both. Here are some Texas and California Mexican food spots to check out. And maybe down below you can answer, who reigns supreme Tex-Mex or Cal-Mex?
Tex-Mex Restaurants
El Pueblito Mexican Cocina | Plano, TX | Directions
Joe T Garcia’s | Fort Worth | Directions
TacoLingo Tex-Mex | Dallas, TX | Directions
Mi Cocina | Dallas, TX | Directions
Cal-Mex Restaurants
Taqueria Los Angeles | Plano, TX | Directions
San Diego Tacos Shop | Irving, TX | Directions
Valerie’s Taco Shop | Mckinney, TX | Directions
Chilitos Mexican Restaurant | Lake Dallas, TX | Directions