DALLAS (KDAF) — Ahh… Texas… we have seen an influx of Californians moving in and they have brought their own style of Mexican food. Dallas is known to some as the home of Tex-Mex which has brought up the question, who has the better Mexican food?

Texas or California?

Well in Dallas, you are able to try both. Here are some Texas and California Mexican food spots to check out. And maybe down below you can answer, who reigns supreme Tex-Mex or Cal-Mex?

Tex-Mex Restaurants

El Pueblito Mexican Cocina | Plano, TX | Directions

Joe T Garcia’s | Fort Worth | Directions

TacoLingo Tex-Mex | Dallas, TX | Directions

Mi Cocina | Dallas, TX | Directions

Cal-Mex Restaurants

Taqueria Los Angeles | Plano, TX | Directions

San Diego Tacos Shop | Irving, TX | Directions

Valerie’s Taco Shop | Mckinney, TX | Directions

Chilitos Mexican Restaurant | Lake Dallas, TX | Directions