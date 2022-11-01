DALLAS (KDAF) — Taylor Swift has set off an internet firestorm with the announcement of her new tour “The Eras Tour”.

The insanely popular artist will be touring across the country from March to August this year with two stops in Arlington and one in Houston.

And the gift just keeps on giving. Also announced were the inclusions of several big-name music artists set to perform with Swift on her tour, including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and more.

So, who else will be performing with Taylor Swift in Arlington? According to her tour schedule, beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams will be alongside Swift in her North Texas run.