DALLAS(KDAF)—Although school is out, you still need to consider whether you are sending your children to the right school.
According to Niche, a college prep website, these are the 15 best cities for public schools. Many of the cities are not in Texas, except one.
Rollingwood #13 and West Lake Hills ranked #14, both suburbs of Austin, were listed twice on the list of the best public schools. The list gave both schools an A+ in overall grades.
Take a look at the entire list below and see what other cities you find:
- Long Grove- Chicago
- Lincolnshire- Chicago
- Syosset- New York
- Woodbury- New York
- Buffalo Grove- Chicago
- Lexington- Boston
- Hinsdale- Chicago
- Clarendon Hills -Chicago
- Rancho Santa Fe- San Diego
- Kenilworth – Chicago
- Fairbanks Ranch- San Diego
- Del Mar-San Diego
- Rollingwood- Austin
- West Lake Hills- Austin
- Vernon Hills- Chicago