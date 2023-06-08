DALLAS(KDAF)—Although school is out, you still need to consider whether you are sending your children to the right school.

According to Niche, a college prep website, these are the 15 best cities for public schools. Many of the cities are not in Texas, except one.

Rollingwood #13 and West Lake Hills ranked #14, both suburbs of Austin, were listed twice on the list of the best public schools. The list gave both schools an A+ in overall grades.

Take a look at the entire list below and see what other cities you find:

Long Grove- Chicago Lincolnshire- Chicago Syosset- New York Woodbury- New York Buffalo Grove- Chicago Lexington- Boston Hinsdale- Chicago Clarendon Hills -Chicago Rancho Santa Fe- San Diego Kenilworth – Chicago Fairbanks Ranch- San Diego Del Mar-San Diego Rollingwood- Austin West Lake Hills- Austin Vernon Hills- Chicago