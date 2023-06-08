DALLAS(KDAF)—Although school is out, you still need to consider whether you are sending your children to the right school.

According to Niche, a college prep website, these are the 15 best cities for public schools. Many of the cities are not in Texas, except one.

Rollingwood #13 and West Lake Hills ranked #14, both suburbs of Austin, were listed twice on the list of the best public schools. The list gave both schools an A+ in overall grades.

Take a look at the entire list below and see what other cities you find:

  1. Long Grove- Chicago
  2. Lincolnshire- Chicago
  3. Syosset- New York
  4. Woodbury- New York
  5. Buffalo Grove- Chicago
  6. Lexington- Boston
  7. Hinsdale- Chicago
  8. Clarendon Hills -Chicago
  9. Rancho Santa Fe- San Diego
  10. Kenilworth – Chicago
  11. Fairbanks Ranch- San Diego
  12. Del Mar-San Diego
  13. Rollingwood- Austin
  14. West Lake Hills- Austin
  15. Vernon Hills- Chicago