DALLAS (KDAF) — The temperatures are starting to cool off around the state of Texas, will it last? Who knows, but we do know your weekends will be filled with football, and, of course, some golf.

But if hitting the course early in the morning just doesn’t make sense with the cold temperatures the morning hours will see and you wouldn’t want your afternoon tee-time to interrupt your football viewing pleasure, what are you to do? Earlier in the month of October was National Golf Lovers Day and we’re extending it to make sure if you missed it as we did, you’ve got a good idea of how to get some swings in without missing your football.

Top Golf will give you a feel for the love of golf along with food and drink offerings, and TVs so you don’t miss a second of the action on the gridiron, along with a certified good time.

“So what is Topgolf? In short, we’re a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy. Paired with an outstanding food and beverage menu, climate-controlled hitting bays and music, every Topgolf has an energetic hum that you can feel right when you walk through the door,” the company said.

Here’s where you can swing your heart out around Dallas and other big cities in the Lone Star State:

Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas The Colony Allen Fort Worth

Waco

Austin

Houston Spring Katy Webster

San Antonio

McAllen – Pharr

El Paso