DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re one of the many participating in Dry January, you might be looking for good mocktail options. We’ve got you covered! Here are some places in Dallas offering deliciously crafted mocktails.
Ida Claire
- The Figgy Smalls: A blend of ginger beer, grapefruit, fig vanilla and lime
- Like a Virgin: Pineapple, grapefruit, blackberry and agave
- Kentucky Lemonade: Spiritless Kentucky 74 and lemon
Whiskey Cake
- Ruby Slippers: Strawberry, basil, agave and freshly squeezed lemon
- Jessica Wabbit: Local mint, raw honey, Fever Tree ginger beer, fresh pressed carrot, lime and pineapple juices
Haywire
- Spiritless Whiskey Sour: A blend of Kentucky 74 Spiritless whiskey, lemon, simple syrup, egg white and angostura bitters
- Seedlip Front Porch Swing: Seedlip Grove 42, grapefruit, pineapple, lime, simple syrup, grenadine and mint
Sixty Vines
- The Bright Side: A mix of blood orange juice, Jack Rudy tonic syrup and Fever-Tree club soda
- The Garden Spritz: Seedlip Garden 108, honey, lime and Fever-Tree ginger ale