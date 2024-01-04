DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re one of the many participating in Dry January, you might be looking for good mocktail options. We’ve got you covered! Here are some places in Dallas offering deliciously crafted mocktails.

Ida Claire

The Figgy Smalls: A blend of ginger beer, grapefruit, fig vanilla and lime

Like a Virgin: Pineapple, grapefruit, blackberry and agave

Kentucky Lemonade: Spiritless Kentucky 74 and lemon

Whiskey Cake

Ruby Slippers: Strawberry, basil, agave and freshly squeezed lemon

Jessica Wabbit: Local mint, raw honey, Fever Tree ginger beer, fresh pressed carrot, lime and pineapple juices

Haywire

Spiritless Whiskey Sour: A blend of Kentucky 74 Spiritless whiskey, lemon, simple syrup, egg white and angostura bitters

Seedlip Front Porch Swing: Seedlip Grove 42, grapefruit, pineapple, lime, simple syrup, grenadine and mint

Sixty Vines

The Bright Side: A mix of blood orange juice, Jack Rudy tonic syrup and Fever-Tree club soda

The Garden Spritz: Seedlip Garden 108, honey, lime and Fever-Tree ginger ale