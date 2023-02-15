American and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin

Within the first five months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.

In January 2023, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, and Afghanistan. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Syria has seen nearly 7 million refugees leave the country since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages and has displaced an additional nearly 7 million people internally. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially Pakistan and Iran, which combined host nearly 2 million Afghans.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Texas in January 2023.

January refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in January

Texas

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 98

#2. Afghanistan: 25

#2. Burma: 25

#4. Colombia: 14

#5. Syria: 13

#6. Honduras: 8

#7. Guatemala: 5

#8. El Salvador: 3

#9. Senegal: 2

#10. Eritrea: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 752

#2. Afghanistan: 284

#3. Syria: 284

#4. Burma: 264

#5. Colombia: 193

States that accepted the most refugees in January

#1. Texas: 194

#2. Kentucky: 176

#3. California: 163

#4. Pennsylvania: 139

#5. Ohio: 127

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since January 2023

Texas: 233

National: 2,555

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 277

#2. Texas: 233

#3. Ohio: 189

#4. Arizona: 141

#5. Michigan: 123

#2. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since January 2023

Texas: 139

National: 1,192

Top states

#1. California: 226

#2. Texas: 139

#3. Virginia: 134

#4. Washington: 87

#5. New York: 68

#3. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since January 2023

Texas: 113

National: 1,170

Top states

#1. Wisconsin: 238

#2. Texas: 113

#3. Indiana: 110

#4. New York: 107

#5. Illinois: 66

#4. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since January 2023

Texas: 36

National: 339

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 44

#2. New York: 39

#3. Texas: 36

#4. Florida: 27

#5. Pennsylvania: 24

#5. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since January 2023

Texas: 32

National: 269

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 35

#2. Texas: 32

#3. California: 25

#3. Florida: 25

#5. Maryland: 22

#6. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since January 2023

Texas: 30

National: 486

Top states

#1. California: 54

#2. New York: 42

#3. North Carolina: 33

#4. Pennsylvania: 31

#4. Georgia: 31

#7. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since January 2023

Texas: 29

National: 877

Top states

#1. Michigan: 112

#2. California: 62

#2. Pennsylvania: 62

#4. North Carolina: 52

#5. Washington: 49

#8. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since January 2023

Texas: 23

National: 143

Top states

#1. Texas: 23

#2. Washington: 20

#3. Illinois: 14

#4. California: 10

#5. Maryland: 9

#9. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since January 2023

Texas: 10

National: 101

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 44

#2. lowa: 12

#3. Texas: 10

#4. Washington: 7

#4. Georgia: 7

#10. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since January 2023

Texas: 9

National: 154

Top states

#1. Florida: 52

#2. Illinois: 15

#3. Pennsylvania: 12

#4. Texas: 9

#5. Kentucky: 8

#10. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since January 2023

Texas: 9

National: 127

Top states

#1. Michigan: 31

#2. North Carolina: 9

#2. Texas: 9

#2. Ohio: 9

#2. Massachusetts: 9

#12. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since January 2023

Texas: 6

National: 57

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 10

#2. Kentucky: 8

#3. New York: 6

#3. Idaho: 6

#3. Texas: 6

#13. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since January 2023

Texas: 5

National: 216

Top states

#1. New York: 23

#2. Tennessee: 22

#3. lowa: 15

#4. Washington: 14

#4. Ohio: 14

#13. Vietnam

Refugees that arrived from Vietnam since January 2023

Texas: 5

National: 13

Top states

#1. Oregon: 8

#2. Texas: 5

#15. Nicaragua

Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since January 2023

Texas: 4

National: 15

Top states

#1. lowa: 4

#1. Texas: 4

#3. New Jersey: 1

#3. New Mexico: 1

#3. Arizona: 1

#15. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since January 2023

Texas: 4

National: 212

Top states

#1. Idaho: 33

#2. California: 19

#2. New York: 19

#4. Kansas: 18

#5. Nebraska: 17

#17. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since January 2023

Texas: 3

National: 58

Top states

#1. California: 25

#2. Arizona: 6

#3. Illinois: 5

#4. New Jersey: 4

#5. Texas: 3

#17. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since January 2023

Texas: 3

National: 71

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 25

#2. New York: 15

#3. Georgia: 10

#4. Indiana: 6

#5. California: 5

#19. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since January 2023

Texas: 2

National: 106

Top states

#1. California: 33

#2. Massachusetts: 21

#3. Georgia: 18

#4. Washington: 10

#5. Minnesota: 6

#19. Senegal

Refugees that arrived from Senegal since January 2023

Texas: 2

National: 31

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 6

#2. Massachusetts: 4

#2. Michigan: 4

#4. New York: 3

#4. South Carolina: 3

#21. Bangladesh

Refugees that arrived from Bangladesh since January 2023

Texas: 1

National: 1

Top states

#1. Texas: 1

#21. Mali

Refugees that arrived from Mali since January 2023

Texas: 1

National: 19

Top states

#1. Not Available: 4

#1. North Carolina: 4

#3. Arizona: 2

#3. Louisiana: 2

#3. Michigan: 2

#21. Rwanda

Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since January 2023

Texas: 1

National: 17

Top states

#1. Ohio: 7

#2. North Carolina: 6

#3. Pennsylvania: 2

#4. lowa: 1

#4. Texas: 1

#21. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since January 2023

Texas: 1

National: 174

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 54

#2. Ohio: 19

#3. New York: 13

#4. Georgia: 12

#5. Pennsylvania: 10