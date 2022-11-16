The “heart of Texas” – at least according to Census data – is a town you may have never heard of. (Getty)

Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.

During September 2022, the U.S. admitted most refugees from either the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burma (also referred to as Myanmar), or Syria, with about 60% of all refugees admitted hailing from one of those three countries. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022. Syria has seen nearly 7 million refugees leave the country since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages and has displaced an additional nearly 7 million people internally.

September refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in September

Texas

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 197

#2. Burma: 75

#3. Syria: 73

#4. Afghanistan: 46

#5. Honduras: 17

#6. Burundi: 14

#6. El Salvador: 14

#8. Venezuela: 11

#8. Colombia: 11

#10. Iran: 9

#11. Moldova: 8

#12. Iraq: 6

#13. Eritrea: 4

#14. Guatemala: 3

#15. Ivory Coast: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 2,181

#2. Burma: 658

#3. Syria: 493

#4. Afghanistan: 429

#5. Ukraine: 370

States that accepted the most refugees in September

#1. Texas: 489

#2. California: 363

#3. Washington: 328

#4. Ohio: 325

#5. Kentucky: 320

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October 2022

Texas: 719

National: 7,810

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 919

#2. Texas: 719

#3. Ohio: 535

#4. Arizona: 419

#5. North Carolina: 371

#2. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2022

Texas: 358

National: 4,556

Top states

#1. California: 514

#2. Michigan: 446

#3. Texas: 358

#4. Pennsylvania: 350

#5. New York: 316

#3. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2022

Texas: 212

National: 2,156

Top states

#1. Wisconsin: 323

#2. New York: 218

#3. Texas: 212

#4. Indiana: 155

#5. Illinois: 148

#4. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2022

Texas: 209

National: 1,618

Top states

#1. California: 270

#2. Texas: 209

#3. Virginia: 201

#4. Colorado: 113

#5. Washington: 88

#5. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2022

Texas: 121

National: 1,085

Top states

#1. California: 219

#2. Texas: 121

#3. Florida: 67

#4. New Jersey: 64

#5. Pennsylvania: 58

#6. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2022

Texas: 107

National: 1,669

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 132

#2. Texas: 107

#3. New York: 86

#4. Nebraska: 81

#5. Idaho: 80

#7. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2022

Texas: 54

National: 450

Top states

#1. Florida: 60

#2. Texas: 54

#3. Massachusetts: 31

#4. Virginia: 29

#4. California: 29

#8. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2022

Texas: 51

National: 498

Top states

#1. Michigan: 96

#2. California: 65

#3. Texas: 51

#4. Arizona: 35

#5. New York: 31

#9. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2022

Texas: 43

National: 519

Top states

#1. California: 122

#2. Maryland: 86

#3. Texas: 43

#4. New York: 36

#5. North Carolina: 31

#10. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2022

Texas: 42

National: 255

Top states

#1. California: 71

#2. Texas: 42

#3. Washington: 17

#3. Georgia: 17

#5. Virginia: 16

#11. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2022

Texas: 26

National: 163

Top states

#1. Florida: 42

#2. Texas: 26

#3. Ohio: 15

#4. Georgia: 12

#5. Washington: 11

#12. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2022

Texas: 20

National: 456

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 128

#2. Ohio: 49

#3. New York: 29

#4. Washington: 24

#5. Arizona: 21

#13. Rwanda

Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October 2022

Texas: 19

National: 88

Top states

#1. Texas: 19

#2. North Carolina: 12

#3. Idaho: 11

#4. New York: 9

#5. Kentucky: 8

#13. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2022

Texas: 19

National: 293

Top states

#1. Arizona: 41

#2. North Carolina: 32

#3. Maryland: 25

#4. Nebraska: 24

#5. Utah: 20

#15. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2022

Texas: 18

National: 185

Top states

#1. Tennessee: 19

#2. Texas: 18

#3. Wisconsin: 14

#3. Idaho: 14

#3. Oregon: 14

#15. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2022

Texas: 18

National: 325

Top states

#1. Georgia: 32

#2. Iowa: 30

#3. Arizona: 27

#4. Washington: 23

#5. Ohio: 20

#17. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2022

Texas: 15

National: 261

Top states

#1. Florida: 41

#2. New York: 31

#3. North Carolina: 26

#4. New Jersey: 20

#5. Pennsylvania: 17

#18. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2022

Texas: 12

National: 507

Top states

#1. Washington: 153

#2. California: 152

#3. North Carolina: 34

#4. Florida: 27

#5. Minnesota: 25

#19. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2022

Texas: 10

National: 252

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 97

#2. Maryland: 23

#3. Washington: 22

#4. Colorado: 15

#5. Georgia: 13

#20. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2022

Texas: 9

National: 181

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 46

#2. Arizona: 28

#3. Georgia: 26

#4. Utah: 14

#5. Maryland: 11

#21. Cambodia

Refugees that arrived from Cambodia since October 2022

Texas: 7

National: 32

Top states

#1. Rhode Island: 9

#2. Texas: 7

#3. Georgia: 5

#4. Oregon: 4

#4. North Carolina: 4

#21. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2022

Texas: 7

National: 1,610

Top states

#1. Washington: 472

#2. California: 353

#3. New York: 112

#4. Pennsylvania: 73

#5. Oregon: 71

#23. Chad

Refugees that arrived from Chad since October 2022

Texas: 6

National: 6

Top states

#1. Texas: 6

#23. Liberia

Refugees that arrived from Liberia since October 2022

Texas: 6

National: 10

Top states

#1. Texas: 6

#2. Pennsylvania: 3

#3. New Jersey: 1

#25. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October 2022

Texas: 5

National: 63

Top states

#1. California: 8

#2. Georgia: 7

#2. Tennessee: 7

#4. North Carolina: 5

#4. Colorado: 5

#26. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2022

Texas: 1

National: 36

Top states

#1. California: 10

#2. New York: 7

#3. Ohio: 6

#4. Wisconsin: 3

#4. South Carolina: 3

#26. Uzbekistan

Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since October 2022

Texas: 1

National: 3

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 2

#2. Texas: 1

#26. Senegal

Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October 2022

Texas: 1

National: 2

Top states

#1. Washington: 1

#1. Texas: 1

#26. Ivory Coast

Refugees that arrived from Ivory Coast since October 2022

Texas: 1

National: 3

Top states

#1. Utah: 1

#1. Texas: 1

#1. Maine: 1

#26. Nepal

Refugees that arrived from Nepal since October 2022

Texas: 1

National: 6

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 3

#2. Texas: 1

#2. Ohio: 1

#2. Iowa: 1