The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.

Most of the refugees resettled in the United States through the official resettlement program are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. Both countries have complex histories rife with regional war, social unrest, political corruption, and unstable governance.

The DCR has more than 5.5 million internally displaced persons and more than half a million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries impacted by regional conflicts dating back to the early 1990s. Syria is more than a decade into a civil war that began with a violent government crackdown on non-violent anti-government demonstrations. Since then, nearly 7 million Syrians have fled the country, and another 7 million are internally displaced.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Texas in July 2022.

July refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in July

Texas

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 73

#2. Afghanistan: 26

#3. Syria: 12

#4. Burma: 10

#5. Iraq: 8

#6. Somalia: 7

#7. Guatemala: 5

#7. Venezuela: 5

#9. El Salvador: 3

#10. Iran: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 1,182

#2. Syria: 270

#3. Burma: 218

#4. Afghanistan: 127

#5. Sudan: 103

States that accepted the most refugees in July

#1. California: 202

#2. Ohio: 166

#3. New York: 152

#4. North Carolina: 150

#5. Texas: 150

Read on to see the countries that Texas has accepted the most refugees from since October

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October

Texas: 454

National: 4,917

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 569

#2. Texas: 454

#3. Ohio: 277

#4. Arizona: 269

#5. North Carolina: 256

#2. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October

Texas: 249

National: 3,795

Top states

#1. California: 415

#2. Michigan: 369

#3. Pennsylvania: 300

#4. New York: 289

#5. Texas: 249

#3. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October

Texas: 132

National: 971

Top states

#1. California: 184

#2. Virginia: 136

#3. Texas: 132

#4. Colorado: 78

#5. Washington: 61

#4. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October

Texas: 124

National: 1,347

Top states

#1. New York: 179

#2. Wisconsin: 176

#3. Texas: 124

#4. Georgia: 94

#5. North Carolina: 91

#5. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October

Texas: 103

National: 1,413

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 111

#2. Texas: 103

#3. New York: 72

#4. Idaho: 70

#5. Arizona: 68

#6. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October

Texas: 99

National: 774

Top states

#1. California: 159

#2. Texas: 99

#3. New Jersey: 53

#4. Pennsylvania: 50

#5. Georgia: 44

#7. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October

Texas: 45

National: 378

Top states

#1. Michigan: 66

#2. California: 50

#3. Texas: 45

#4. New York: 30

#4. Pennsylvania: 30

#8. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October

Texas: 34

National: 325

Top states

#1. Texas: 34

#2. Massachusetts: 31

#2. Florida: 31

#4. New Jersey: 28

#5. Virginia: 24

#9. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October

Texas: 29

National: 213

Top states

#1. California: 59

#2. Texas: 29

#3. Georgia: 17

#4. Virginia: 16

#5. Nevada: 13

#10. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October

Texas: 25

National: 399

Top states

#1. California: 101

#2. Maryland: 59

#3. New York: 32

#4. Virginia: 26

#5. Texas: 25

#11. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October

Texas: 20

National: 333

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 95

#2. Ohio: 31

#3. New York: 25

#4. Washington: 23

#5. Texas: 20

#12. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October

Texas: 19

National: 252

Top states

#1. Arizona: 41

#2. Maryland: 25

#3. Utah: 20

#4. Missouri: 19

#4. Texas: 19

#13. Rwanda

Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October

Texas: 18

National: 74

Top states

#1. Texas: 18

#2. Idaho: 11

#3. Kentucky: 8

#4. Oregon: 7

#4. New York: 7

#14. Eritrea

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October

Texas: 13

National: 196

Top states

#1. Iowa: 18

#2. Washington: 16

#3. Georgia: 15

#4. Arizona: 14

#5. Texas: 13

#15. Ethiopia

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October

Texas: 10

National: 159

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 69

#2. Maryland: 17

#3. Colorado: 13

#4. Texas: 10

#5. Georgia: 7

#16. Venezuela

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October

Texas: 9

National: 76

Top states

#1. Florida: 17

#2. Texas: 9

#3. Nevada: 8

#4. North Carolina: 7

#4. Washington: 7

#16. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October

Texas: 9

National: 147

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 30

#2. Arizona: 28

#3. Georgia: 21

#4. Utah: 14

#5. Texas: 9

#18. Cambodia

Refugees that arrived from Cambodia since October

Texas: 7

National: 32

Top states

#1. Rhode Island: 9

#2. Texas: 7

#3. Georgia: 5

#4. Oregon: 4

#4. North Carolina: 4

#19. Liberia

Refugees that arrived from Liberia since October

Texas: 6

National: 7

Top states

#1. Texas: 6

#2. New Jersey: 1

#20. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October

Texas: 5

National: 62

Top states

#1. California: 8

#2. Tennessee: 7

#2. Georgia: 7

#4. Massachusetts: 5

#4. Texas: 5

#21. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October

Texas: 4

National: 222

Top states

#1. California: 80

#2. Washington: 59

#3. Florida: 20

#4. North Carolina: 13

#5. Minnesota: 9

#21. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October

Texas: 4

National: 115

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 17

#2. New Jersey: 15

#2. New York: 15

#4. Florida: 13

#5. Virginia: 9

#23. Burundi

Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October

Texas: 3

National: 77

Top states

#1. Illinois: 13

#2. Michigan: 12

#3. Oregon: 10

#4. Idaho: 9

#5. Maryland: 6

#23. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October

Texas: 3

National: 1,126

Top states

#1. Washington: 332

#2. California: 225

#3. New York: 74

#4. Missouri: 58

#4. Pennsylvania: 58

#25. Nepal

Refugees that arrived from Nepal since October

Texas: 1

National: 6

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 3

#2. Ohio: 1

#2. Iowa: 1

#2. Texas: 1

#25. Pakistan

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October

Texas: 1

National: 35

Top states

#1. California: 10

#2. New York: 7

#3. Ohio: 6

#4. South Carolina: 3

#4. Wisconsin: 3

#25. Senegal

Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October

Texas: 1

National: 2

Top states

#1. Washington: 1

#1. Texas: 1

#25. Uzbekistan

Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since October

Texas: 1

National: 3

Top states

#1. Pennsylvania: 2

#2. Texas: 1