The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.
Most of the refugees resettled in the United States through the official resettlement program are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Syria. Both countries have complex histories rife with regional war, social unrest, political corruption, and unstable governance.
The DCR has more than 5.5 million internally displaced persons and more than half a million refugees and asylum seekers from neighboring countries impacted by regional conflicts dating back to the early 1990s. Syria is more than a decade into a civil war that began with a violent government crackdown on non-violent anti-government demonstrations. Since then, nearly 7 million Syrians have fled the country, and another 7 million are internally displaced.
July refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in July
Texas
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 73
#2. Afghanistan: 26
#3. Syria: 12
#4. Burma: 10
#5. Iraq: 8
#6. Somalia: 7
#7. Guatemala: 5
#7. Venezuela: 5
#9. El Salvador: 3
#10. Iran: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 1,182
#2. Syria: 270
#3. Burma: 218
#4. Afghanistan: 127
#5. Sudan: 103
States that accepted the most refugees in July
#1. California: 202
#2. Ohio: 166
#3. New York: 152
#4. North Carolina: 150
#5. Texas: 150
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
Texas: 454
National: 4,917
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 569
#2. Texas: 454
#3. Ohio: 277
#4. Arizona: 269
#5. North Carolina: 256
#2. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October
Texas: 249
National: 3,795
Top states
#1. California: 415
#2. Michigan: 369
#3. Pennsylvania: 300
#4. New York: 289
#5. Texas: 249
#3. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October
Texas: 132
National: 971
Top states
#1. California: 184
#2. Virginia: 136
#3. Texas: 132
#4. Colorado: 78
#5. Washington: 61
#4. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
Texas: 124
National: 1,347
Top states
#1. New York: 179
#2. Wisconsin: 176
#3. Texas: 124
#4. Georgia: 94
#5. North Carolina: 91
#5. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
Texas: 103
National: 1,413
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 111
#2. Texas: 103
#3. New York: 72
#4. Idaho: 70
#5. Arizona: 68
#6. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October
Texas: 99
National: 774
Top states
#1. California: 159
#2. Texas: 99
#3. New Jersey: 53
#4. Pennsylvania: 50
#5. Georgia: 44
#7. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October
Texas: 45
National: 378
Top states
#1. Michigan: 66
#2. California: 50
#3. Texas: 45
#4. New York: 30
#4. Pennsylvania: 30
#8. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October
Texas: 34
National: 325
Top states
#1. Texas: 34
#2. Massachusetts: 31
#2. Florida: 31
#4. New Jersey: 28
#5. Virginia: 24
#9. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October
Texas: 29
National: 213
Top states
#1. California: 59
#2. Texas: 29
#3. Georgia: 17
#4. Virginia: 16
#5. Nevada: 13
#10. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October
Texas: 25
National: 399
Top states
#1. California: 101
#2. Maryland: 59
#3. New York: 32
#4. Virginia: 26
#5. Texas: 25
#11. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October
Texas: 20
National: 333
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 95
#2. Ohio: 31
#3. New York: 25
#4. Washington: 23
#5. Texas: 20
#12. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October
Texas: 19
National: 252
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. Maryland: 25
#3. Utah: 20
#4. Missouri: 19
#4. Texas: 19
#13. Rwanda
Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October
Texas: 18
National: 74
Top states
#1. Texas: 18
#2. Idaho: 11
#3. Kentucky: 8
#4. Oregon: 7
#4. New York: 7
#14. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October
Texas: 13
National: 196
Top states
#1. Iowa: 18
#2. Washington: 16
#3. Georgia: 15
#4. Arizona: 14
#5. Texas: 13
#15. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October
Texas: 10
National: 159
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 69
#2. Maryland: 17
#3. Colorado: 13
#4. Texas: 10
#5. Georgia: 7
#16. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October
Texas: 9
National: 76
Top states
#1. Florida: 17
#2. Texas: 9
#3. Nevada: 8
#4. North Carolina: 7
#4. Washington: 7
#16. Central African Republic
Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October
Texas: 9
National: 147
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 30
#2. Arizona: 28
#3. Georgia: 21
#4. Utah: 14
#5. Texas: 9
#18. Cambodia
Refugees that arrived from Cambodia since October
Texas: 7
National: 32
Top states
#1. Rhode Island: 9
#2. Texas: 7
#3. Georgia: 5
#4. Oregon: 4
#4. North Carolina: 4
#19. Liberia
Refugees that arrived from Liberia since October
Texas: 6
National: 7
Top states
#1. Texas: 6
#2. New Jersey: 1
#20. Uganda
Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October
Texas: 5
National: 62
Top states
#1. California: 8
#2. Tennessee: 7
#2. Georgia: 7
#4. Massachusetts: 5
#4. Texas: 5
#21. Moldova
Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October
Texas: 4
National: 222
Top states
#1. California: 80
#2. Washington: 59
#3. Florida: 20
#4. North Carolina: 13
#5. Minnesota: 9
#21. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October
Texas: 4
National: 115
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 17
#2. New Jersey: 15
#2. New York: 15
#4. Florida: 13
#5. Virginia: 9
#23. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October
Texas: 3
National: 77
Top states
#1. Illinois: 13
#2. Michigan: 12
#3. Oregon: 10
#4. Idaho: 9
#5. Maryland: 6
#23. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October
Texas: 3
National: 1,126
Top states
#1. Washington: 332
#2. California: 225
#3. New York: 74
#4. Missouri: 58
#4. Pennsylvania: 58
#25. Nepal
Refugees that arrived from Nepal since October
Texas: 1
National: 6
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 3
#2. Ohio: 1
#2. Iowa: 1
#2. Texas: 1
#25. Pakistan
Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October
Texas: 1
National: 35
Top states
#1. California: 10
#2. New York: 7
#3. Ohio: 6
#4. South Carolina: 3
#4. Wisconsin: 3
#25. Senegal
Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October
Texas: 1
National: 2
Top states
#1. Washington: 1
#1. Texas: 1
#25. Uzbekistan
Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since October
Texas: 1
National: 3
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 2
#2. Texas: 1