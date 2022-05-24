DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released a new study ranking which states are the most and least livable states for the Millennial generation.

To determine this ranking, officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across more than 30 different metrics including average monthly earnings and unemployment rate.

So, how livable is Texas for this generation? According to the study, Texas ranks 22nd overall, citing a high percentage of millennials living in Texas and above-average monthly earnings for millennials.

Here are some more key findings from Texas:

36 th – % of Millennials Living with Parents

– % of Millennials Living with Parents 18 th – Housing Cost for Millennials

– Housing Cost for Millennials 32 nd – Millennial Homeownership Rate

– Millennial Homeownership Rate 22 nd – Millennial Unemployment Rate

– Millennial Unemployment Rate 51 st – % of Insured Millennials

– % of Insured Millennials 7th – % of Millennials with Depression

For the full report, visit WalletHub.