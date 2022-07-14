DALLAS (KDAF) — Well hipsters and anti-hipsters and everyone in between, pay attention because it’s about to get serious as Lawnstarter has released its list of the best cities for hipsters in 2022.

Lawnstarter says, “If you love all things indie, vintage, and obscure, then you’re likely to thrive in one of 2022’s Best Cities for Hipsters.”

So, they’ve gone ahead and ranked the 200 biggest U.S. cities in order to help all of you out there find all the things a hipster could want and of course, chill vibes. In order to come up with their findings, they looked at multiple “anti-cool factors” like access to thrift stores, farmers’ markets and more!

So, how did Texas do?

Austin (9)

Houston (18)

San Antonio (35)

Dallas (40)

El Paso (111)

Fort Worth (126)

Plano (136)

Lubbock 145)

Here’s a look at the top 10 cities for hipsters in the U.S. according to Lawnstarter:

New York Los Angeles Portland San Francisco Chicago Seattle San Diego Denver Austin Atlanta

Lawnstarter says that Texas and Vegas suburbs are, “The antithesis of the anti-cool. Outliers in the DFW like Denton (No. 191), Grand Prairie (No. 192), and Mesquite (No. 197), as well as Sin City’s Paradise (No. 196), Spring Valley (No. 198), and Sunrise Manor (No. 200), are the most mainstream cities in our ranking. “