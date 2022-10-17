DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.

National Pasta Day is being celebrated on Monday, October 17 and it’s time to venture to a new restaurant, and maybe even find some of the best Italian restaurants in the country right in the home of Texas.

We checked out a report from Thrillist of the best Italian restaurants in the country and wouldn’t you know that while yes, New York is a mainstay, Texas is also bringing the flavor when it comes to this worldwide-loved cuisine.

Thrillist said, “For our little tour of Italy, we scoured the country to find a bit of everything. And while our focus veered from the little, old-school red-sauce joints, we’ve assembled a glorious cross-section of regional styles, innovative fusions of style, and wood-fired glory.”

Here are the best Italian restaurants in the country that just so happen to reside in the state of Texas:

Da Marco – Houston

Lucia – Dallas

Revue – Austin

Trattoria Sofia – Houston

Here’s what the report had to say about the top spot from Dallas, “Once famously hard to get into, Lucia is now more accessible thanks to a recent move into larger digs around the corner. Expect the same freshmade pasta, freshly baked bread, and house-cured salumi as before, plus a regularly evolving menu of antipasti, primi, and secondi.”