Based on Google Trends data, a new study shows the most popular video game franchises in each state —Looks like the real winner here is the pizza delivery guy!

An outlet for video game news, Game Rant, listed the most popular video game franchises in each state.

Game Rant said “The study was conducted by Yahtzee Craze and looked at the top trending franchises by each state. The study found that Star Wars was the top-searched video game franchise in seven states, with fans looking up things about games like Star Wars Jedi and LEGO Star Wars.”

The most popular video game in Texas is Mario Brothers. Super Mario is also one of the most popular games in five states. I guess Texans aren’t the only ones who love the Mario Brothers. Pokemon and Spider-Man finished third.