AUSTIN (KXAN) โ€” The first Texans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be health care workers and other vulnerable populations. Gov. Greg Abbott expects the first vaccine shipments to come as early as December, according to a release from Abbott's office and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The "guiding principles" for the distribution process, which were established by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, were released on Monday by Abbott's office.