DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you feel it in the air? Can you sense a Cinderella story brewing? Can you hear the roar of an upset and the quietness of defeat? Well, if you can, there’s a reason why: March Madness is back.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is back and the state of Texas is well represented with teams from across the Lone Star State set to battle for the holy grail of college hoops, a national championship.

Texas teams in March Madness and their first round matchup

Baylor vs. Hawaii, Friday at 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Fairfield, Friday at 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Iowa State, Friday at 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina, Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

