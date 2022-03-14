DALLAS (KDAF) — Can you feel it in the air? Can you sense a Cinderella story brewing? Can you hear the roar of an upset and the quietness of defeat? Well, if you can, there’s a reason why: March Madness is back.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is back and the state of Texas is well represented with teams from across the Lone Star State set to battle for the holy grail of college hoops, a national championship.

What better way to start the March Madness action than with two teams from Texas? Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will tip-off against Texas Southern on Tuesday night at 5:40 p.m.

Texas teams in March Madness and their first round matchup

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Texas Southern , Tuesday at 5:40 p.m.

vs. , Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. Baylor vs. Norfolk State, Thursday at 1 p.m.

vs. Norfolk State, Thursday at 1 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Montana State, Friday at 12:45 p.m.

vs. Montana State, Friday at 12:45 p.m. Texas vs. Virginia Tech, Friday at 3:30 p.m.

vs. Virginia Tech, Friday at 3:30 p.m. Houston vs. UAB, Friday at 8:20 p.m.

vs. UAB, Friday at 8:20 p.m. TCU vs. Seton Hall, Friday at 8:57 p.m.

Longhorns, Bears, Horned Frogs, Red Raiders and more will be hitting the hardwood in hopes to survive and advance throughout March to make it to the Final Four and beyond. Who will you be rooting for?