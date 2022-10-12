DALLAS (KDAF) — Lunchtime is arguably one of the best times of any day. If you’re working, you’re taking a break, if it’s the weekend that means sports are probably on, and sometimes it serves as a great chance to catch up with friends or family.

But where in the state of Texas can you enjoy this midday mealtime, and enjoy not only good company but amazing food? We checked out a report of the best lunch spots in Texas from Best Things Texas.

The report says, “From the best barbecue in the country, to world-class brisket sandwiches, to authentic Mexican dishes, in Texas, lunch time is taken seriously. It doesn’t matter if you’re craving a quick bite at a cozy café or if you’re more in the mood for a sit-down meal at a taproom, we’ve got it.”

Top lunches in Texas:

Gilhooley’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar – San Leon

Press Cafe – Fort Worth

Louie Mueller Barbecue – Taylor

Mexican Sugar – Plano

Cafe Nose – Austin

George’s Restaurant – Waco

Cast Iron Grill – Lubbock