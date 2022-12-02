DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that the holidays mean that calories don’t count and the number of sweets you’ll consume will probably triple over your normal amount, but hey, that’s what the end of the year is for.

While everyone is focused on trying to perfect a new at-home cake/pie recipe to wow your family or going out to all the bakeries around town to gobble up the best available, candy will be filling the stockings and stomachs of Americans until there isn’t any left.

Which begs the question: What is the most popular Christmas candy in Texas and other states across the country?

We checked out a report from Forbes on the most popular Christmas candy in every state from Candy Store and it’s a popular form of gifting to those you love the most.

“The holidays are here, and it’s time to celebrate with a sweet treat. Or several. According CandyStore.com, 93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays, and you’ll want to be sure you’re sharing everyone’s favorite sweets. 1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, but that’s far from America’s favorite candy, especially by state,” the report said.

So, for the state of Texas, this candy might be small, but it sure is mighty delicious; introducing the Lone Star State’s choice of candy for the holiday season, Reese’s Cup Minis.

FILE: Fans of Reese’s watched as a pallet of a rare version of the product was unwrapped at the school in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday March 21, 2019. (Doug McSchooler /AP Images for Reese’s)