DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of legendary Texas foods you may think of barbecue, Tex-Mex, well-cooked steaks, and whatnot, but when it comes to the sweeter side of things, what could be the most legendary dessert in the Lone Star State?

Let’s go ahead and kick off by answering this with a pun, the “most legendary dessert” of Texas will truly make you go bananas.

A report from Eat This, Not That! looked to find the dessert legends of every state in the US and Texas’ pick is puzzling, yet has us wanting to hit up Central Texas as fast as we can.

The most legendary dessert in Texas just so happens to be a Frozen Banana at Bananarchy in the city of Austin, “Yes, this food truck only serves frozen bananas—and they do them right! You’ll find frozen bananas dipped in chocolate or vegan chocolate, peanut butter, and vanilla. They’re then rolled in toppings of your choice, including coconut, sprinkles, toffee, and more. Don’t forget a drizzle of chocolate and marshmallow to finish!”

Recently the frozen banana stand gave its fans and potential diners a look at its holiday special that is the gingersnap eggnog banana, and goodness gracious it looks glorious.

Bananarchy Facebook: Gingersnap Eggnog Banana