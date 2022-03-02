DALLAS (KDAF) — Over 180 years ago today, Texas declared itself free from Mexico. March 2 is Texas Independence Day which celebrates the signing of one of the most important documents in the Lone Star State’s history, the Texas Declaration of Independence.

A proclamation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott explains, “In the fall of 1835 at Gonzales, Texans of all backgrounds banded together to fight for the cause of liberty and defend what was rightfully theirs. Months later, on March 2, 1836, while delegates gathered at Washington-on-the-Brazos to sign the Texas Declaration of Independence, brave defenders continued fighting for their freedom.

“Many heroic Texans were lost throughout the revolution, most notably all of the defenders of the Alamo and those at Presidio La Bahía in Goliad. Yet, their sacrifices were not made in vain and would serve as a rallying cry for the Texan forces under General Sam Houston. He raised an army and soundly defeated Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, declaring victory and securing freedom for the new Republic of Texas.”

The proclamation continued on to tout that the Texans’ fearless actions allowed a rebellion to rise against Mexico’s government and the birth of a free and sovereign republic.

“The vision of freedom set down by our founders in the Texas Declaration of Independence lives on in the indomitable Texas spirit today. As we continue to build a 21st-century Texas, we must always remember how the sacrifices of past generations helped create a future for the next. At this time, I encourage all Texans to learn more about, reflect on, and take pride in our state’s unique origins and rich history.”

You can read Gov. Abbott’s full proclamation here.