DALLAS (KDAF) — What does *insert popular slang word* mean? People young or old, hip or out of the loop, cool or drool, use slang words every day of their lives whether they know it or not.

Im-a-puzzle.com took a look at America’s most puzzling slang words for the year 2022. It looked at over 200 slang terms being searched on Google in the context to figure out what the word means and came up with the 55 most searched terms in the last 12 months along with the most searched term in each state.

So, who’s the most confused state in terms of slang? Top ten in order: North Dakota, Alaska, Hawaii, Utah, Ohio, Vermont, West Virginia, Montana, Oklahoma and Kentucky. Texas found itself ranked the 20th most confused state in America with slang and was most confused by the No. 21 most searched slang term, cringe.

What are the most searched slang terms people are confused with?

Simp: A man who is overly submissive to women Woke: To be well-informed of and sensitive to cultural issues Sus: Suspicious or suspect Bussin: Really good, usually describes food FYP: Abbreviation for “For You Page,” part of the TikTok app GOAT: Acronym for “greatest of all time” No cap: To say you’re not lying or exaggerating Ratio: When replies to a tweet vastly outnumber likes or retweets FOMO: Abbreviation for “fear of missing out” IYKYK: Acronym for “if you know you know”

You can check out more from im-a-puzzle.com, including the full list of states confused by slang and the full list of most-searched slang terms.