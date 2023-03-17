DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to American cuisine, comfort food is top of mind and there is nothing better than big ole slabs of meat, fried chicken, and much, much more.

So, the question begs what restaurants have the best American classics around the country? We checked out a report from Love Food that dove into this very topic.

“There’s nothing quite like comfort food, whether that means a big, juicy burger, a stack of pancakes, or a piled-high plate of chicken and waffles. And America does comfort food like nowhere else.

“From restaurants serving bowls of flavorsome shrimp and grits and oozy mac ‘n’ cheese to diners and fast-casual spots that make a mean meatloaf, we’ve found the best place for all-American classics in every state,” Love Food wrote.

When it comes to the Lone Star State, it’s no surprise a steakhouse was ranked the top spot across so many incredible options. The report ranked West Texas Chophouse in El Paso the best that Texas has to offer when it comes to all American classic foods.

“West Texas Chophouse is the place to go for incredible steaks, sides, and service in El Paso. From the filet mignon to the tomahawk and rib-eye, the steaks are juicy and full of flavor, and are served with a baked potato topped with chives, butter, and sour cream. If there’s something other than steak on your mind, opt for beef short rib, grilled chicken, or chipotle alfredo. There’s a good selection of burgers and sandwiches too, while those with a sweet tooth will appreciate the Oreo cheesecake and the chocolate mud cake on the dessert menu,” the report said.