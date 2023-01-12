DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning money is always fun no matter what manner you do it, but there’s something about the simplicity of scratching your way to a large sum of money that seems impossibly incredible.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of West Texas has become a millionaire from a scratch ticket prize, “A Fort Stockton resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas

Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Cash Blowout.”

This ticket was purchased at Walmart Fuel Center on Dickinson Street in the city of Fort Stockton; the big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery adds that this was the first of four top prizes worth $1M to be claimed in this game. “$1,000,000 Cash Blowout offers more than $153.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes,” the lottery said.