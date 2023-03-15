DALLAS (KDAF) — If you aren’t rooting for your favorite Texas college basketball team in the men’s or women’s NCAA Tournament this month, then at least root for more Texans to win some insane prizes by playing the lottery!

The Texas Lottery reports a resident out in West Texas won $1 million from a scratch ticket, “A Lamesa resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.”

This big money-winning ticket was sold at Yesway Store on Seminole Road in Lamesa! The winner decided to remain anonymous.

“This was the fourth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes,” the lottery added.