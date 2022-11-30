DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the real big winner of football in the state of Texas so far in 2022 is the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University, but there have also been some serious winners of numerous lottery games and that hasn’t slowed down as the year is about to close.

The Texas Lottery reports 2 $40,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold somewhere in the state of Texas from the November 29 drawing. These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers alongside the Mega Ball to secure the third-tier prize.

Originally, these tickets would’ve only won $10,000 but the players chose the Megaplier option to quadruple their winnings. The winning numbers were 20, 23, 37, 46, and 52 with the Mega Ball 6.

In total, there were over 21,000 winners throughout the Lone Star State that won at least $2. The next drawing is set for December 2 with a jackpot of $333 million which has a cash value of $172.3 million.