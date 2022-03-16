DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like winter, fool’s spring and second winter have passed; now, we’ve entered the spring of deception. What does that mean?

DFW Airport has sent out a request to Texas in a tweet, “Please don’t. Sincerely, DFW Airport’s (Recently-Thawed) Ops Team #TexasWeather,” along with a picture pointing out we’ve arrived in the spring of deception which is placed right before the third winter.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison put out a quick explainer in 2021 on why March is sometimes called the spring of deception, “We found out this week why March is sometimes called the Spring of Deception in Wisconsin. After a burst of summery temperatures, a couple of inches of snow fell on Madison on Monday. Luckily, it’s expected to melt soon. The next springtime will be real. We promise.”

The idea of the spring of deception is simple, basically, it’s a brief period of time where warmer temperatures flourish and then the area will see another stint of winter temps and weather before the actual spring.