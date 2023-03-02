DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s all give a round of applause to Blue Bell for bringing back their Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor ice cream, the flavor that tastes like a hug from your grandma!

On March 2, Blue Bell tweeted that the flavor is returning, and is available in stores right now. The flavor is available in pint size or gallon size. But, you can’t buy a ‘family size’ tub – which would’ve been perfect for when you want to share the love or argue over the last scoop!

The flavor has oatmeal-flavored ice cream with a few hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.

If this is your favorite flavor, make sure to rush to the stores soon, the flavor is only available for a limited time.

