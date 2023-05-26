DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in Houston just got $200,000 richer!

The Texas Lottery reports a $200,000 winning #TexasTwoStep from Thursday’s drawing was sold in Houston.” A $200,000 winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery #Texas”, Texas Lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all 5 winning numbers from the May 25 drawing (13,15,18,19,29). It was sold at 24 Seven on 10555 S Wilcrest Dr in Houston.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.”