DALLAS (KDAF) — PXG Dallas is hosting the ultimate Ryder Cup watch party as the US soccer Team takes on Europe in Rome on Sept. 30.

The watch party is open to the public, with guests encouraged to wear U.S.A. themed apparel. There will also be a tee set up for those brave enough to take a shot at winning prizes and bragging rights as the event’s reigning champion!

Golf club cleanings will also be available and for the game, state-of-the-art tracking technology that will intensify the watch.

