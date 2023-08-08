(STORYFUL)-Texan Squirrels ‘Sploot’ in Tree to Cool Down as Severe Heatwave Continues in South.

Wildlife in parts of central Texas attempted to cool down in the midst of a heatwave, as excessive heat warnings continued to be issued on Saturday, July 1.

Footage shot in Austin, Texas, on Friday, June 30, and posted to Twitter by Alyssa Vidales, shows three squirrels splayed out in a star shape while lying in a tree.

It’s sploot degrees Fahrenheit out here pic.twitter.com/RgyXCl5TQS — Alyssa Vidales (@instalyssa) June 30, 2023

Local reports call the practice “splooting” – when an animal presses its belly on a cool surface to lower their body temperature. Animals can “sploot” on the ground, in trees, or on a roof, the report said.

The National Weather Service described hot conditions for the area at the time of the recording.

