DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is focused on the Dallas Cowboys’ loss in the NFL Playoffs over the weekend, and while it’s sad, a Texan saw a win early this week to turn that frown upside down.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Lone Star State, but all eyes were on the $502 million jackpot or the secondary prize of $1 million which no one win in Texas.

The winning ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize. Those winning numbers were 12, 31, 47, 58, and 60 with the Powerball 23.

In total, there were over 53,000 winners in Texas from this drawing that won at least $4. The next drawing is set for Jan. 25 with a jackpot of $526 million which has a cash value of $284 million.