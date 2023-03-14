DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it may not be a $52 million jackpot win, but winning a good chunk of change from playing the lottery is worth celebrating.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold somewhere in Texas from Monday night’s drawing. It was able to match four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize win.

The winning numbers from the March 13 drawing were 3, 10, 24, 46, and 63 with the Powerball 4. In total, there were over 18,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing is set for March 15 with a jackpot of $63 million which has a cash value of $33.2 million.