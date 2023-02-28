DALLAS (KDAF) — March Madness is right around the corner and while everyone will be focused on their respective college basketball teams winning the big tourney, there’s still some big winning to be celebrated around Texas by way of the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold somewhere in Texas while the $131 million jackpot wasn’t won anywhere in the country. This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to notch the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers from the Feb. 27 drawing were 16, 28, 49, 51, and 55 with the Powerball 23. In total, there were over 25,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing is set for March 1 with a jackpot of $143 million which has a cash value of $73 million.