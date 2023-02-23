DALLAS (KDAF) — All the winning attention has officially turned from football, well, back to football as the XFL is alive in Texas along with college basketball and the NBA. That’s not to distract from some serious wining going on by way of the lottery though.

The Texas Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket from Wednesday’s drawing was sold somewhere in Texas as the $100 million jackpot rolls on. This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to take home the third-tier prize.

The winning numbers from the Feb. 22 drawing were 11, 19, 39, 44, and 65 with the Powerball 7. In total, There were nearly 35,000 winners that won at least $4.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Feb. 25 with a jackpot of $119 million which has a cash value of $61 million.