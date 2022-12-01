DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the state of Texas seems to be winning a piece of the pie of whatever game they’re involved in whether it’s the world of sports or taking a gamble on playing the lottery.

While no one in the country won the jackpot and no one in the state of Texas won the secondary prize of $1 million there was a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold somewhere in the state, according to the Texas Lottery.

This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to win the third-tier prize; the winning numbers were 4, 19, 24, 47, and 66 with the Powerball 10. In total there were over 27,000 winners who won at least $4 from the November 30 drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is set for December 3 with a jackpot of $81 which has a cash value of $42.1 million.