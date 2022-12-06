DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in Texas is more than likely rooting for TCU quarterback Max Duggan to not only win the Heisman Trophy but also the College Football Playoff and someone in Texas is trying to get the winning started early in the form of a lottery victory.

The Texas Lottery reports a $475,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket was sold near Houston, “A $475,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Katy! #TexasLottery.”

This ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number to notch the nearly half-a-million dollars win; those numbers were 4, 6, 21, and 32 with the Bonus 26.

It was sold at H-E-B Food Store on Fry Road in the city of Katy; this ticket was a Quick Pick.