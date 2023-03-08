DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning a large sum of cash doesn’t happen every day unless you’re just incredibly lucky, and it seems that a couple of Texans were lucky from the Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing.

The Texas Lottery reports a $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in the state from the March 7 drawing. It was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball and chose the Megaplier option to notch the top third-tier prize available.

There was another third-tier prize-winning ticket that didn’t choose the Megaplier option that won $10,000. the winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing were 15, 22, 25, 28, and 69 with the Mega Ball 21.

In total, there were over 45,000 winners from this drawing that won at least $2. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for March 10 with a jackpot of $203 million which has a cash value of $107.1 million.