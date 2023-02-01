DALLAS (KDAF) – Oh the dreams of winning a lottery jackpot and going on a dream vacation can spark an hours-long conversation with your family or significant other, but a lottery win of any size is cause for dreams big or small.

The Texas Lottery reports a $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket from the January 27 drawing was sold somewhere in Texas. This ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to take home the third-tier prize.

Originally it would’ve only won $10,000 but the player chose the Megaplier option to quadruple their winnings. The winning numbers from this drawing were 4, 43, 46, 47, and 61 with the Mega Ball 22.

In total, there were nearly 40,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2.