DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with, let’s say, $250,000? You wouldn’t be short on spicy ketchup that’s for sure.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250K winning top prize ticket from Thursday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Taylor!”

The ticket was able to match, well, none of the winning numbers to win the top prize from the Nov. 10 drawing. It was sold at Prince Food mart on North Main Street in the city of Taylor; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The winning numbers were 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 18, 22, and 23.