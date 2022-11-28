DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday morning’s All Or Nothing drawing was sold in Central Texas, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the morning #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Austin!”

While this may sound strange, this is how this game is played, the top prize winning ticket was able to get zero of the 12 winning numbers right to notch to the $250K payday. All Or Nothing, get it? The winning numbers were 1, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 21, and 22.

It was sold at Winners Corner Texas on Rockwood Lane in the city of Austin; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.