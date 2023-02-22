DALLAS (KDAF) — While winning around Houston, as of late, is surrounded by college basketball’s No. 1 Houston, there’s still some victories around the lottery worth celebrating.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold outside of Houston, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #ClevelandTX!”

This top-prize winning ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 21 drawing. Those winning numbers were 13, 15, 22, 23, and 33.

It was sold at Let’s Go Market on 2281 RD 5100 STE B in the city of Cleveland; the ticket was a Quick Pick.